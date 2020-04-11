|
|
Lois Marie LeJeune Regan was born on Sept. 26, 1942, to Rudolph and Lulia (Sis) LeJeune of Jennings. Mrs Regan passed away on April 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church at a later date with Reverend Charles McMillin officiating.
She was a lifelong resident of Jennings, La. Mrs. Lois married Thomas G. Regan. They had five children, Becky Bonvillion, Kevin Regan, Gregory Regan, Angie Regan, and Glynn Regan. She was a devoted wife, mother, nurturer and homemaker. She always served her family selflessly giving them all her attention and love.
She was a lifelong member of Our Lady Help of Christians where she served as a sacristan for 35 years and being head sacristan for 25 years. She was a very devout Catholic woman passing her faith down to her family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Keith Comeaux of Jennings; and two sons, Kevin Regan (Renette) of Houma, Glynn T Regan of Jennings. She had seven grandchildren, Elizabeth LeJeune, Kristen Comeaux, Keith Michael Comeaux, Karly Breaux (Lucas) of Jennings, Andrew Thomas of New Orleans, Stephen Regan of Lake Charles, and Olivia Regan of Houma. She had two great-grandchildren, Maddi Grace of Lake Charles and Noah Joseph Breaux of Jennings who was born on his Maw Maw Lois's birthday and this was one of her last exciting life experiences to eat birthday cake with Noah on his first birthday.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Lulia (Sis) LeJeune; her husband, Thomas G. Regan; her sister, Audrey L. Chaisson; her daughter, Becky Bonvillion; her son, Gregory Regan.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to immediately family, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only.**
Published in American Press on Apr. 11, 2020