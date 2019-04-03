Services Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 (337) 439-2446 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 2525 Second Avenue Lake Charles , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lois Ferguson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lois Mildred (Reiber) Ferguson

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lois Mildred Reiber Ferguson, 92, cast aside her Earthly bonds and traveled to her new Eternal home on March 31, 2019, lifted up with love and prayer by her family and close friends.

Lois entered this life on April 29, 1926, in Bloomfield, N.J., the third child of August H. and Edith B. Reiber. She was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, and attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and McNeese State College. Following her love for music, she played violin in high school. A beautiful voice, her true gift from God, was revealed and singing became the passion which she enjoyed sharing with others throughout her life.

Robert Ferguson and Lois married in 1948, and became the parents of two daughters, Barbara and Linda. In 1960, they relocated to Lake Charles, La. Together, they created a loving home, became members of First Presbyterian Church, raised their girls, and developed friendships that have endured through time. She worked as a realtor for several local agencies, with the Lake Charles Chamber of Commerce, , and later volunteered with the St. Patrick Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and a local hospice organization.

As a member of First Presbyterian Church, Lois sang in the Chancel choir, directed the youth choir, participated in Presbyterian Women on local, presbytery, and synod levels, and became an elder in the Church. She was a member of the Advisory Board to the Board of Trustees for Lyons College, a private Presbyterian College in Batesville, Ark., enjoyed participating in school activities, and supported the college in many ways. Serving God led her on many adventures, including the lay ministry and mission trips to Cuba.

Following her love of music and service to others, Lois was involved in Artists Civic Theatre Studio (ACTS), Lake Charles Civic Symphony Auxiliary, the annual Messiah performance at McNeese, Louisiana Choral Foundation Masterworks Chorale, and performed with numerous local choirs, in addition to her career as a soloist. She was involved in the Enterprise Club, East Brunswick, New Jersey Women's Club, General Federation of Women's Clubs, Business and Professional Women, and the American Association of University Women.

Lois is predeceased by her parents, siblings David E. Reiber and Ruth R. Fisher, and her devoted, loving, tolerant, and very patient husband of fifty years, Robert William Ferguson. Those left to cherish her memories are daughters, Barbara Hall of Kingwood, Texas, Linda Glasgow of Lake Charles, grandsons Karl Fortenberry of Orlando, Fla., and Matthew Hall (Morgan) of Lawton, Okla., brother William Reiber (Barbara) of Woodstown, N.J., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lois had a passion for life, deep faith in God, a desire to help others, and experienced such joy when sharing her gifts and talents with the community. Her dedication and love for her family was boundless. One of a kind, she was detail oriented and particular - a force to be reckoned with. Her love of travel took her to many parts of the United States and across the Atlantic to visit family and friends, the Caribbean Islands and Cuba, and to the Holy Land.

Special thanks to Brian Clements, M.D., Brighton Bridge Hospice, Melinda Kellar, R.N., Joyce Fischer, L.P.N, and caregivers Margaret Edwards, Lisa Antoine, and Reesey Cockburn for their wonderful care of Lois, and their dedication, loving kindness, and unending patience during these past years.

Visitation with family and friends will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 6–8 p.m., at J. E. Hixson & Sons Funeral Home, 3001 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, La. A Celebration of the Life and Resurrection of Lois will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 2525 Second Avenue, Lake Charles, La. Private graveside services will be held at Prien Memorial Park, 2220 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, La.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Charles, Lyon College of Batesville, Ark., or a . Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2019