Lois Shuff Garsee Obituary
Lois Shuff Garsee, a native of Oberlin, La., and a resident of DeQuincy, La., passed away Jan. 12, 2020.
After her husband Wesley's retirement, they traveled the United States, visiting 49 states and Canada. She also loved visiting her "happy place" in the land of sewing and quilting. The many baby clothes, clothes, crafts and quilts she made will be treasured by many for years to come.
She was a faithful member of The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by her many family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda Garsee Pyatt of Birmingham, Ala.; and son, Ray Garsee and wife Sheila of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister, Lou Shuff Dupre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Garsee; and her parents, Murphy and Germaine d'Augereaux Shuff.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, with the funeral service to begin at noon. The visitation and service will be held at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., Dequincy, La. Pastor Wayne Neyland will officiate. Interment will follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tupelo Children's Mansion, Post Office Box 167, Tupelo, MS 38802-9998 or www.mansionkids.org/give/tribute-gifts
Published in American Press on Jan. 14, 2020
