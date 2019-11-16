|
Lois Smith, 90, of Lake Charles, La., died at 3:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in a Houma hospital.
Mrs. Smith was born April 8, 1929, in Church Point, La., and has lived in Lake Charles since 1974. She retired as a nurse from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital after many dedicated years of service. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, where she participated in many service groups and sang in the Choir.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her sister, Valerie Guillory of Las Vegas, Nev.; her beloved dog, PePe; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Smith; parents, Mayonce Guillory and Armenia Gaspard; and sisters, Nathlie Trump and Pearl Fontenot.
Her graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Nathan Long will officiate.
Published in American Press on Nov. 16, 2019