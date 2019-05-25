Lois Sue Bradley, 62, of Lake Charles, passed away at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Research Center in Houston, Texas.

Mrs. Bradley was a native of Whitesburg, Ky., and lived in Lake Charles for 38 years. She was a graduate of Morehead State University in Morehead, Ky. She worked for Radiology Associates of SWLA, and at the time of her death she worked as a Medical Coder at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was charter member of the Krewe of Athena and was a member of First Christian Church of Lake Charles.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Bradley; one daughter, Abby Bradley Fernandez and husband Leon; two sons, Joshua Bradley and wife Taylor and Jay Bradley and Amberly; three sisters, Joyce Carlson, Dana Board and husband Larry, and Linda Murphree and husband Tom; two brothers, Fred Frazier and Ralph Frazer and wife Peggy. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Bobbie Yellott will officiate. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. until time of services in the funeral home. Published in American Press on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary