Homegoing service for Lola Angelina Pique Corkran, 63, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Kinder. The Rev. Terry Bushnell will officiate. Burial will follow at LeBlanc Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from 5-9 p.m. at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Lola was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Donovan, for 44 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family any chance she got. Her grandchildren were her world. She dearly loved her animals, especially her cat, Charlie. Lola enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. She always said "I love you high as the heavens, deep as the oceans and wide as the world" to her grandchildren. She was a kind and loving person. Lola will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Lola's memory include her husband, Donovan K. Corkran; one son, Donovan K. Corkran II and wife Danielle of Lake Charles; one daughter, Brandi Croxdale and husband Shaun of LeBlanc; one sister, Alice Thibodeaux and husband Wilson of Topsy; and five grandchildren, Brayden and Brysen Croxdale and Trey, Lathan and Calen Corkran.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Lola Pique; and one brother, Willard A. Pique Jr.
Published in American Press on Jan. 21, 2020