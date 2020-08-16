Lola Mae Buller Comeaux, 90, went to her eternal reward on Aug. 14, 2020. She was born in Kinder, La on Oct. 22, 1929.

She was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother. She enjoyed preparing delicious meals for large gatherings of family, ministers and friends. At 50 years of age, Lola took an art class and discovered she had a talent for painting landscapes. She also enjoyed gardening and planted many beautiful flowers, shrubs and trees.

She was a very godly woman, who had a bus ministry route, taught Sunday school, and led ladies' prayer meetings at the Leesville United Pentecostal Church before moving to Lake Charles. She also taught numerous Bible studies. She has been a member of Apostolic Temple in Lake Charles for over 25 years.

Lola had a good sense of humor and her brother, LeRoy commented on loving to hear her chuckle on the phone just days prior to her death.

She is predeceased by her parents, Joe and Lillian Buller, her husband of 70 years, John Comeaux, and her younger brother, Lawrence (L.B.) Buller.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda Comeaux Vayna, her son-in-law, Tom Vayna, her only grandson, Brandon Vayna, all of Syosset, NY, her brother LeRoy Buller and his wife Evelyn of Cincinnati, Ohio, and baby sister, Lorie Bruce and her husband Jim Bruce of Moss Bluff, La.

Her going home service will be held at Apostolic Temple Pentecostal Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Reverend Ricky Treece will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

