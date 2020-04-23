Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Lonnie Edwards
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Viewing
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Visitation
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Lonnie Charles Edwards Jr


1956 - 2020
Lonnie Charles Edwards Jr Obituary
Lonnie Charles Edwards Jr., 63, departed this life on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born Oct. 15, 1956, to Lonnie Charles Edwards Sr. and Rose Lee Carter Edwards in Lake Charles, La. He worked at Calcasieu Parish School Board for 21 years until his retirement.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Carmella Edwards; his children, Lonnie Charles Edwards III, Alison Stevens, Lionel (Stephanie) Stevens, and Christopher Edwards, all of Lake Charles, La.; one sister, Gloria Predium; one brother, David Predium, both of Lake Charles, La.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Sr. and Rose Lee Edwards; one daughter, Quinella Stevens; one son, Jonathan Stevens; and one granddaughter, Lonnajia Guillory.
A public walk-up window viewing will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 9 a.m. and a private family visitation at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 23, 2020
