Lonny Ogea
1969 - 2020
Lonny Glenn Ogea, 51, of Lake Charles, La passed away in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Lonny was born March 17, 1969 in Lake Charles, La, where he was a lifelong resident. He was a 1987 graduate of Barbe High School, where he played football and his love for the sport began. He attended Sowela Technical School and worked most of his life in outside sales. He worked for various companies throughout the years, including RSC, Dixie Supplies and most recently Hartman Building Specialties. Lonny's love for Barbe and football led him to work on the "Chain Gang" on Friday nights. He also enjoyed raising money for Barbe Football through their annual golf tournament and various other events. Lonny will always be remembered as the life of the party, for his love of dancing, and as the most outgoing, friendliest person.
Lonny is survived by his wife of 27 years, Amanda Hurlbut Ogea; two daughters, Hannah Aline "Boogie" Ogea and Emma Louise "M&M" Ogea; father, Larry Ogea of Lake Charles; siblings, Lisa Davis and husband Ron of Houston, Texas, Lance Ogea and wife Missy of Lake Charles, and Laura "Laurie" Richards and husband Dale of Moss Bluff; mother-in-law, Barbara Swain Hurlbut of Lake Charles; nieces and nephews, Tara Hogoboom and husband Trevor, Jason Richards, Grant Davis, Cole Ogea, Taylor Richards, MacKenzie Davis, Grace Ogea, and Marshall Richards; and a host of family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynda Aline "Mamou" Ogea; and father-in-law, Harlan Ray Hurlbut.
His memorial gathering will be at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Masks and social distance are required, as per the church and current Covid mandates.) The family will receive friends and family on Monday at Trinity Baptist Church North Venue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. Gathering will continue on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at the church.
In lieu of flower, donations can be made to the Kay Doré Counseling Clinic at McNeese, 4250 Vernon Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70605 or to any local organization that helps those in need after the storm and for the holidays.

Published in American Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church North Venue
NOV
23
Rosary
06:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church North Venue
NOV
24
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
NOV
24
Service
12:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
22 entries
November 22, 2020
My condolences go out to Lonny's family. It's been several years since I saw him, but as always he had a big smile. He never met a stranger and always remembered who I was. May he rest in peace.
Blaine Derouen
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
My Prayers And Thoughts For The Ogea And Hurlburt Families. May God Bless.
Vince Manino
Classmate
November 22, 2020
I haven’t seen Lonnie in 25 years but he was never forgotten b/c he tattooed a special place in my heart. May the Spirit of Peace and Comfort rest upon all who loved him.... especially Amanda and his girls.
Kevin Keller
Friend
November 21, 2020
Lonny. When We heard... Julie and myself prayed for you, Amanda, Hanna and Emma. I say this with a heavy heart. We will say many prayers for you and your family and all the ones left behind. May god bless you and your family....and may god welcome you into his kingdom .... Amen
Randy Fruge
Family
November 21, 2020
My nephew ( uncle Lonny). Only he would laugh when I told him that.... I’m going to miss you. Wish I was there to help you through the toughest times. I love you and will see you again. I will never forget you sir.
Randy Fruge
Family
November 21, 2020
Lonny and his nieces and godchild.
Lonny’s niece loved spending time with him. He loved to spoil his girls
Whitney Hurlbut
Family
November 21, 2020
Whitney Hurlbut
Family
November 21, 2020
Lonny was one of a kind. As a fellow Barbe 1987 graduate, he brought fun anywhere he was. My family is praying for his family and all friends who are devastated by his loss. May God’s peace be with all at this time.
Mary Beth (Whitman) Goodrich
Friend
November 21, 2020
So many stories of Lonny come to mind! They all end with a smile! We are praying for his family and friends.
Russell Hebert
Friend
November 21, 2020
Amanda, Hannah, And Emma,
Our prayers and love are with you.
We sure will miss Lonny.
The Higginbtoham's
Julie Higginbotham
Friend
November 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Graywood and Barbe Memories will keep him close always.
Barry and Leslie Barlow
Classmate
November 21, 2020
Amanda, I’m so sorry for your loss. This is such a loss for so many. He will be missed by so so many. Such a genuine and true friend. You and the girls are in my prayers.
Missie Hebert
Friend
November 21, 2020
So very sorry Amanda and girls! We just saw you guys on Saturday and he was his happy ole self. He will truly be missed and is loved by so many! Prayers for understanding and peace through the healing❤
Kelli Hardy
Friend
November 21, 2020
Fly high with the angels my thoughts and prayers to his family we have lost a great soul
Jimmy Thibodeaux
Friend
November 21, 2020
We all loved you for your antics and your sparkling personality.
We will miss you .
Larry Bowers & Sydney Cornwell
Friend
November 21, 2020
Last time I saw Lonny was at a class reunion many years ago. We chatted and caught each other up on our lives since it has been so long since I had seen him due to me moving out of state. He was such a proud dad filling me in on his two girls and what they were doing. Always a sweet guy. Amanda I am praying for you and your girls.
Felicia Armstrong
Friend
November 21, 2020
Your friends will never be the same. Fly high and rest easy Lonny
Robin Landry
Friend
November 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Michelle House Cassisa
Friend
November 21, 2020
Lonny was a great guy !! I’ve only known him for a few years but couldn’t ask for a better friend. He will be missed by many. Rest easy my friend!!
Daniel Peshoff
Friend
November 21, 2020
He was like a brother to the Donovan's. We feel like we have lost one of our own.
God bless the Ogea's. Anna Donovan Hemker
Anna Hemker
Family
November 21, 2020
Our prayers are with you. Lonny was such a delight. We were very sorry to hear of your loss and wish you strength.
Mia Racca
Friend
November 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Lonny was for sure the life of the party. He was always making people laugh. He will be greatly missed by all.
Christie Bennett
Friend
