Lonny Glenn Ogea, 51, of Lake Charles, La passed away in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Lonny was born March 17, 1969 in Lake Charles, La, where he was a lifelong resident. He was a 1987 graduate of Barbe High School, where he played football and his love for the sport began. He attended Sowela Technical School and worked most of his life in outside sales. He worked for various companies throughout the years, including RSC, Dixie Supplies and most recently Hartman Building Specialties. Lonny's love for Barbe and football led him to work on the "Chain Gang" on Friday nights. He also enjoyed raising money for Barbe Football through their annual golf tournament and various other events. Lonny will always be remembered as the life of the party, for his love of dancing, and as the most outgoing, friendliest person.

Lonny is survived by his wife of 27 years, Amanda Hurlbut Ogea; two daughters, Hannah Aline "Boogie" Ogea and Emma Louise "M&M" Ogea; father, Larry Ogea of Lake Charles; siblings, Lisa Davis and husband Ron of Houston, Texas, Lance Ogea and wife Missy of Lake Charles, and Laura "Laurie" Richards and husband Dale of Moss Bluff; mother-in-law, Barbara Swain Hurlbut of Lake Charles; nieces and nephews, Tara Hogoboom and husband Trevor, Jason Richards, Grant Davis, Cole Ogea, Taylor Richards, MacKenzie Davis, Grace Ogea, and Marshall Richards; and a host of family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynda Aline "Mamou" Ogea; and father-in-law, Harlan Ray Hurlbut.

His memorial gathering will be at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Masks and social distance are required, as per the church and current Covid mandates.) The family will receive friends and family on Monday at Trinity Baptist Church North Venue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. Gathering will continue on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at the church.

In lieu of flower, donations can be made to the Kay Doré Counseling Clinic at McNeese, 4250 Vernon Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70605 or to any local organization that helps those in need after the storm and for the holidays.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store