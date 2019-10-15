|
|
Loraine Zimmermann Suarez, 71, of Lake Charles, La., died at 10:49 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Suarez was born July 15, 1948, in Lake Charles, to the union of Joseph and Gloria Verret Zimmermann. Loraine was a 1966 graduate of Lake Charles High School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from McNeese State University in 1971. She was a great orator (she loved to talk). She loved to dance, and she was a wonderful cook. She was an outstanding seamstress, and interior decorator as well. Loraine was a social worker for the State of Louisiana, a census worker, and she worked at the election polls. It was said that she looked like her paternal grandmother, whom she dearly admired. Most of all, she adored her beloved granddaughters, Sydney and Sadie, and cherished every moment with them.
Mrs. Suarez is survived by her son, Bryan Lavoi (Stacy) of Lake Charles; her brother, Paul Zimmermann (Sue) of Lake Charles; her sisters, Ann Hanson (Charles) of Richardson, Texas, and Jane Carfagno (Ken) of Houston, Texas; granddaughters, Sydney Jane and Sadie Nicole Lavoi; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raleigh Suarez.
The family would like to extend special thank you to the Lake Charles Police Department, Acadian Ambulance Service, and the doctors, emergency room and ICU staff of CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital of Lake Charles for their outstanding and compassionate care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. A private family graveside service will take place at Consolata Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Mrs. Suarez may be made to the .
Published in American Press on Oct. 15, 2019