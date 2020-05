Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral for Lorena Frank "Basset" Alfred, 82, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at First New Life Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Pastor Dwight Barker will officiate. Burial will be in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Ville Platte. Mrs. Alfred departed this life Saturday, May 23, 2020, in her residence surrounded by family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store