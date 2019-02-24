Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
For more information about
Lorena Premeaux
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Vinton
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Vinton
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Vinton
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorena Premeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorena Premeaux


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorena Premeaux Obituary
VINTON - Lorena Premeaux, 98, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in her residence.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Vinton, where she was the oldest remaining citizen of the city. Lorena was a member of First Baptist Church of Vinton. She worked for many years as a clerk for Lane's Drug Store in Vinton.
Survivors include her son, A.J. "Jimmy" Premeaux of Vinton; her special little friend, Stephanie Curran Melanson, husband, Marcus, and their son, Brooks; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Anise Premeaux; her parents, Ed and Irene Sonier; her daughter, Phyllis Kay Premeaux; and a brother, James W. Sonier.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in First Baptist Church of Vinton. The Rev. Bobby Daniel will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. until the time of service Monday, all in the church. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially Stephanie and Clair, and also to Dr. Jason Fuqua for their excellent care of Lorena.
Published in American Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now