VINTON - Lorena Premeaux, 98, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in her residence.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Vinton, where she was the oldest remaining citizen of the city. Lorena was a member of First Baptist Church of Vinton. She worked for many years as a clerk for Lane's Drug Store in Vinton.

Survivors include her son, A.J. "Jimmy" Premeaux of Vinton; her special little friend, Stephanie Curran Melanson, husband, Marcus, and their son, Brooks; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Anise Premeaux; her parents, Ed and Irene Sonier; her daughter, Phyllis Kay Premeaux; and a brother, James W. Sonier.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in First Baptist Church of Vinton. The Rev. Bobby Daniel will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. until the time of service Monday, all in the church. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially Stephanie and Clair, and also to Dr. Jason Fuqua for their excellent care of Lorena. Published in American Press on Feb. 24, 2019