Lorena "Topee" Richard, 90, passed away on March 11, 2019, in Grand Cove Nursing Home.

She was born to Frank and Bell LaBove in Creole on Nov. 27, 1928. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was employed and retired from the Cameron Parish School as a bus driver. She loved living off the land from trapping and hunting to planting and harvesting her huge gardens.

She is survived by he daughter, Diane Oliver and husband Andy of Sweetlake; sister, Matilda LaBove of Grand Lake; grandchildren, Misty (Barry), Angie (Willard) and T-Andy, all of Sweetlake; great-grandchilden, Brayden, Garen, Marci and Danon, great-great-grandchild, Alec, step great-grandchildren, Amanda, Alysha and Josh, step great-great-grandchildren, Oliver, Judah and Adeline and numerous nieces and nephews that she adored.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bell LaBove, husband, Alvin "T-Van" Richard, stepdaughter, Lou Ethel Melancon, siblings, Oliver LaBove, Ellen LaBove, Annie LaBove, Emile LaBove, Charlie LaBove, Carrie Clement, John Clement, Ida Davis and Irene Picou, great grandchild, Jaden Romero.

Pallbearers are Brayden Romero, Garen Romero, Danon Pruitt, James "Bodie" LaBove, George "B-Boy" Conner and Bryan Davis.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tod Miller, Gannon Miller and Pat Daigle.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from noon until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and resume Thursday at 9 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at LaBove Cemetery, Happy Ridge Rd., Creole, La.