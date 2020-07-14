1/
Loretta Reed Beech
1934 - 2020
Loretta Reed Beech, 86, died Friday, July 10, 2020, in McComb, Miss.
Loretta was born on June 22, 1934, in Iota, La., to Raleigh and Maria Klumpp Reed. She had been a longtime resident of Gonzales, La., before recently moving to McComb, Miss. She enjoyed hunting and traveling, having visited several countries and also the United States. Loretta was a strong supporter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited, and was a member of the Safari Club International, having been on safaris in Africa, Argentina, and Canada.
Survivors include her children, Jeffrey D. Beech of Carlyss, Phyllis Beech-Giraldo and wife Christine of Fresno, Calif., and Schyler Jon Beech and wife Dyna of Paulina, La.; her daughter-in-law, Carla D. Beech of Magnolia, Miss.; her sisters, Rene Storm of Carencro, and Lula Naylor of Sulphur; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dee Beech; her parents; and a son, Douglas V. Beech.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Andrews Kollannoor, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Reed Cemetery in Tee Mamou, La., under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
08:15 - 11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
