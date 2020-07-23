Lorina Robinson Horn, 83, departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 21, 1936, in Elton, La., to Junius Robinson and Pearl Allison Robinson in Elton, La.

She leaves to cherish her love and memories her children, Monica Horn, Michelle Horn, Marilyn Harris, James Horn Jr., Joel (Malaide) Horn and Jonathan (Tangela) Horn Sr.; two sisters, Louella (Paul) Cason and Gertrude Smith; two brothers, Eugene (Leola) Robinson and Lester (Evelyn) Robinson; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Horn Sr.; grandson, Terrance Horn; two sisters, Sherry Robinson and Louise Miller; and one brother, Robert Robinson Sr.

A Walk-Up Window Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. and graveside service at noon at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

