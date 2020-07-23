Ms. Lorina was a beautiful person as well as a beautiful soul. Her love and compassion were among her greatest gifts, as was her desire to help the children she worked with in the Foster Grandparent Program reach their educational potential. She was a gift to the children, the school, the program and myself. She will be greatly missed. Rest peacefully Ms. Lorina.
To the family, I extend my deepest sympathy and prayers from not only myself but all of the Foster Grandparents.
Kathy Richard,
Program Director
Foster Grandparent Program
