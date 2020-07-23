1/1
Lorina Robinson Horn
1936 - 2020
Lorina Robinson Horn, 83, departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 21, 1936, in Elton, La., to Junius Robinson and Pearl Allison Robinson in Elton, La.
She leaves to cherish her love and memories her children, Monica Horn, Michelle Horn, Marilyn Harris, James Horn Jr., Joel (Malaide) Horn and Jonathan (Tangela) Horn Sr.; two sisters, Louella (Paul) Cason and Gertrude Smith; two brothers, Eugene (Leola) Robinson and Lester (Evelyn) Robinson; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Horn Sr.; grandson, Terrance Horn; two sisters, Sherry Robinson and Louise Miller; and one brother, Robert Robinson Sr.
A Walk-Up Window Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. and graveside service at noon at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Ms. Lorina, far left in red and beautifully dressed as always, with all of the Foster Grandparent Program volunteers at our 2018 Winter Recognition Program.
Kathy Richard
July 23, 2020
Ms. Lorina receiving her Hours of Service certificate from FGP Director.
Kathy Richard
July 23, 2020
Ms. Lorina was a beautiful person as well as a beautiful soul. Her love and compassion were among her greatest gifts, as was her desire to help the children she worked with in the Foster Grandparent Program reach their educational potential. She was a gift to the children, the school, the program and myself. She will be greatly missed. Rest peacefully Ms. Lorina.

To the family, I extend my deepest sympathy and prayers from not only myself but all of the Foster Grandparents.

Kathy Richard,
Program Director
Foster Grandparent Program
Kathy Richard
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this time of grief. May the god of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time . Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we Lose because they are precious in his eyes. Psalm 68 : 19
C.P.
July 22, 2020
May God bless the Horn family in this time of sorrow. Tony and Levetta Antoine, Houston Texas
Tony Antoine
Friend
