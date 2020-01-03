|
|
Loritha Poullard, 77, departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her residence in Lake Charles, La. She was born Sept. 13, 1942, to Felicien Lavergne and Edna Semien Lavergne in Eunice, La. She was a devoted housewife and faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholich Church.
She leaves to mourn her loving husband of 52 years, Raymond Poullard; two sisters, Theresa Simien and Rosella Guillory; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felicien and Edna Lavergne; one daughter, Amanda Poullard; three sisters, Edna Biagas, Lorena Batiste and Rosemary Shillow; and one brother, Roger Lavergne.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 9 a.m. at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Father Charles Okorougo officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020