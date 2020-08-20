1/1
Lorraine F Johnson
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Lorraine Fontenot Johnson, 95, of Lake Charles, La., died on Aug. 18, 2020, in a local hospital.
Born in Elton, La., to Theophile and Anna McGee Fontenot, Mrs. Johnson attended school in Welsh, La. With the loss of her mother at an early age, she and her brothers worked on their family farm and spoke only French as young children before starting school. She met and married her husband, Woodrow Johnson in Welsh, and they moved to Negaunee, Michigan in 1941 and lived there until 1948. Upon returning to Louisiana, Mrs. Johnson owned and operated, along with her husband, "Flower and Garden Center" in the 1950s. She later worked for Weingarten's Grocery for 28 years, retiring as Bakery Manager in 1984. She was a steward for the South Central United Food and Commercial Workers Union. Mrs. Johnson was a faithful member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, William "Billy" Johnson and wife Stella of Carlyss; daughter, Carol Demary of Lake Charles; daughter-in-law, Berna Dean Johnson of Lake Charles; one brother, Dallas Fontenot of Lacassine; 11 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Woodrow W. Johnson; her son, Dennis Woodrow Johnson; son-in-law, Jerry Demary; brothers, Melvin, Taddie, Harris, and Alex Fontenot; and a number of infant sisters.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Paul Jussen will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service, with a rosary at noon.
In compliance with the current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
21
Rosary
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
21
Burial
Consolata Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May her soul Rest In Peace. Prayers for her soul.
Ruel and Gloria Sonnier
Friend
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
I worked at the Weingarten's store in Sulphur. Miss Lorraine was one of the nicest, sweetest person I have met. I'm sorry for your loss.
David Royer
