Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Lou Ann Sarvaunt


1949 - 2019
Lou Ann Sarvaunt Obituary
LEBLEU SETTLEMENT – Lou Ann Sarvaunt, born September 19, 1949, daughter of the late Wilford and Elmalee (Trahan) Johnson, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Lou Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. Her loving spirit will be missed.
Left to cherish wonderful memories include her loving husband of 52 years, Henry O. Sarvaunt; sons, J. W. Sarvaunt; Glynn Sarvaunt; siblings; Freddie Augustine; James Johnson; Calvin Johnson; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Shelton Johnson.
Visitation begins Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Funeral services are Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Batchelor officiating. Cremation will follow the services.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 5, 2019
