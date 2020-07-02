Lou Anna Miller, born Manuel, 82, of Iowa, La., passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Lake Charles. She was born on Nov. 16, 1937, in Kinder, La., to Actuel and Ezora Deshotel Manuel.

She loved Cajun music, dancing, traveling and people. Her passion was her family and she was the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could ever ask for. Lou Anna was a wonderful cook and her "made from scratch" cakes and desserts were legendary. She and her husband, Seward Joseph Miller, who predeceased in her in 2015, were members of the Cajun French Music Association, Cajun Dance Troupe and the McNeese Cowboy Booster Club. She also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society and a local chapter of the Sweet Potato Queens. Lou loved people, was devoted to her family, and cherished her friends, old and new. She relished any occasion to dress up and party with her friends and family. She was a very giving person and never met a stranger. Always the "Room Mother" and "Den Mother or Team Mom," she was 100% percent involved with her children and their endeavors and still managed to always have a hot, home cooked meal and desserts and a clean home for her family and anyone who happened by. The "Miller House" was always the neighborhood hangout and the preferred meeting place for family get-togethers. So, yes...., she was the ultimate Wife, Super Mom, and role model for anything "family."

Lou Anna is survived by her sons, Jeffery Keith Miller and wife Pamela, Patrick Brian Miller and wife Sharen, Bryon Scott Miller and wife Deanna, Terry Shannon Miller and wife Penny; and Gregory James "Boo" Miller and wife, Laureal; daughters, Marcella Diane Miller-Beard and wife Tammy; and Susan Renee Novak and husband Marty; grandchildren, Brooke Miller, Joshua Miller, Annette Reed, Joey Miller, Bryon Miller Jr., Angie Miller, Haley Miller, Trey Miller, Blade Miller, Lexi Miller, Matthew Miller, Hannah Miller, Johnathon Guidry, Janie Zaunbrecher, Katie Guidry, Brandi Walker, Morgan Novak, Madison Novak, Mason Novak; and great- grandchildren, Jailyn, Braylon, Violet, Zoe, Callie, Lucas, Mya, Gabriel and Elliott. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alexanta Niccolis Ledoux, Lorena Manuel and Loresa Mary Manuel; and brothers, Vodise Manuel and Alvin Eugene Manuel.

Graveside service will be held in Hebert Cemetery in Hecker under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Carl Ducat officiating.

