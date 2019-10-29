|
|
Lou Ethel Johnson, 83, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and lifelong resident of Edgerly and an active member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Lou is survived by her husband on 66 years, Andrew Johnson of Edgerly; son, Ricky Johnson and wife Rebecca of Vinton; two grandchildren, Ashley Laughlin and husband J.D. and Chad Johnson and fiancée Carol Hollingsworth; two great-grandchildren, Elliott Gibson and Jaclyn Laughlin; and sister, Mary Jane Sonnier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zedore and Mary Trahan; and a grandson, Christopher Johnson.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Edgerly with Pastor Russell Beard officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. Visitation will continue Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. until time of service.
Published in American Press on Oct. 29, 2019