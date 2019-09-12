|
|
Louanna Marie Swire, 84, of Hackberry, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, in a local care facility. Louanna was a native of Creole and lived most of her life in Hackberry. She was a homemaker and loved to knit and spend time with her family.
Louanna is survived by her husband, Jessie Swire of Hackberry; one daughter, Theresa Landry Woods and husband Tim of Lake Charles; three sons, Wayne Landry and wife Marlene of Sulphur, Randolph Landry and wife Cheryl of Sulphur, and George L. Landry and wife Tina of Hackberry; one brother, M.O. LaBove and wife Titter of Hackberry; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services for Louanna will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry with Father Arvind Minz, H.G.N. officiating. Burial will follow at New Hackberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 12, 2019