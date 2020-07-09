1/1
Louella Broussard
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louella Broussard, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1938 in Lake Charles to Relise and Clenise Reed Guillory.
Mrs. Broussard was a 1956 graduate of LaGrange High School. She was a homemaker who dearly loved her family. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and fishing. She will be remembered for her witty comebacks and her extensive vocabulary.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her children, Jeffrey Broussard (Melody) of Lake Charles, La, Tanya Ashley (Richard) of Ville Platte, La, Donna Malone (Sean) of Benton, La, and Nedra Guillory (Chris) of Carlyss, La; grandchildren, Jessica Nurdin (Alex), Megan Bourque (Thomas), Hunter Guillory (Peyton), Brittnee Broussard, Christopher Malone, Kerri Brossette (Derrick), and Kacie Charpentier (Destry); great grandchildren, Abigail Bourque, Jacob, Jameson, and Mackenzie Brossette, and Paisley Malone; and one sister, Vernice Lampriez of Edgerly, La; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Ray Broussard; her grandson, Ethan Ashley; two brothers, Linton and Laverne Guillory; and two sisters, Winnie Hoffpauir, and Vernie Payne.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Eunice Manor Retirement Home.
A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. At the request of the family, live streaming of the service will be available on the Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 8, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. I know you all will miss her dearly. Our prayers are with all of you during this difficult time
Janice Robin
Coworker
July 8, 2020
You were a wonderful daughter to your precious mom
Love you Tanya! Look forward to the Mama reunion we will have in paradise ❤❤❤❤
Lia Hansen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved