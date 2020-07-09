Louella Broussard, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1938 in Lake Charles to Relise and Clenise Reed Guillory.

Mrs. Broussard was a 1956 graduate of LaGrange High School. She was a homemaker who dearly loved her family. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and fishing. She will be remembered for her witty comebacks and her extensive vocabulary.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her children, Jeffrey Broussard (Melody) of Lake Charles, La, Tanya Ashley (Richard) of Ville Platte, La, Donna Malone (Sean) of Benton, La, and Nedra Guillory (Chris) of Carlyss, La; grandchildren, Jessica Nurdin (Alex), Megan Bourque (Thomas), Hunter Guillory (Peyton), Brittnee Broussard, Christopher Malone, Kerri Brossette (Derrick), and Kacie Charpentier (Destry); great grandchildren, Abigail Bourque, Jacob, Jameson, and Mackenzie Brossette, and Paisley Malone; and one sister, Vernice Lampriez of Edgerly, La; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Ray Broussard; her grandson, Ethan Ashley; two brothers, Linton and Laverne Guillory; and two sisters, Winnie Hoffpauir, and Vernie Payne.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Eunice Manor Retirement Home.

A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. At the request of the family, live streaming of the service will be available on the Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page.

