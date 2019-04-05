Home

Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
2333 East See Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
2333 East See Street
Louella (Malbrew) Canada


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louella (Malbrew) Canada Obituary
Louella Malbrew Canada of Lake Charles was carried to her heavenly home Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Rosella and Nelson Malbrew.
Louella was married to Sergeant Cornelius Canada of the United States Airforce for 50 years until his death in 2010.
Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019. Visitation - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2333 East See Street. Pastor Kieran Coleman, PhD. will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 5, 2019
