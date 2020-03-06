|
Louis Harvey Adams, 96, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in a local hospital.
Louis Harvey Adams was born on July 13, 1923, in South Louisiana, the middle of "Cajun country." A spiritual person from early in life, he was raised in the Catholic faith. He spent most of his adult life living in Lake Charles, La., while managing his rice farm, raising purebred cattle and three children while loving his wife of 63 years. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from McNeese State University. Yearning to learn more about God, he attended Loyola University in New Orleans, St. Mary's Seminary in Houston, Texas, and the University of St. Thomas, also located in Houston. At these universities, he earned a Master of Theological Studies and a Master of Religious Education. He was a leader in the Charismatic movement in the area as well as a Theologian in the local church parish. Working closely with the Bishop and Monsignor, he became a mentor to many. He felt that a very important purpose in his life was to serve God and others by teaching them about God. He has dedicated himself, to fulfilling this purpose for almost a century.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Bridget Smith (Clifton) and Marissa Whitbeck (Joe), both of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Jacob, Christina, Joshua, Angelia, Cassie, Ryan, Corey, Zachary and Annie; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly Margaret Broussard Adams; and his son, Kevin Adams.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Msgr. Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020