Louis Leroy Kibodeaux, Sr. joined his family in heaven late Monday evening, July 6th. He was born May 8, 1940 in Crowley, La to Eulice and Mable Kibodeaux. Louis moved to Lake Charles early in his life and was a member of Teamsters Local 969 until the early 1980s.
In addition to his parents, Louis is preceded in death by brother Curly "Tee" Kibodeaux, brother Johnny Kibodeaux, brother Dewey Kibodeaux, brother Al Kibodeaux, sister Mary Ancelet Dvorak, the mother of his children, Ginger Reeves Kibodeaux, daughter Monica Faith Kibodeaux, and son Louis Leroy Kibodeaux, Jr.
Louis is survived by his sister Faye (Greg) Soileau of Westlake, daughter Veronica Kibodeaux, daughter Darlene (David) Beard of Lake Charles. Also left to cherish his memory are his seven grandchildren, Cristin (Ricky) Trahan, Courtney Kibodeaux, Cody Trotter, Kate Savario, Taylor (Tyler) Stanley, Clayton Trotter, and Tyler (Katelin) Beard, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Louis had many roles- brother, uncle, father, and Paw Paw. Regardless of the title, we all feel we have lost the patriarch of our family. Leading man to a feisty group of Kibodeaux women, his loss if felt deeply. He was a vivid story teller sharing many tales of his life over morning coffee constantly bringing laughter to those around him. He was wildly protective over his family and taught them how to speak their minds and stand up for themselves- a decision he may have questioned as we all grew older- but he loved us all the same. You could always find Louis sitting in his recliner wearing his signature cowboy boots. His home was always open to those he loved, related or not, and many sought refuge there if only for an hour or two.
During his prime, Louis was an avid card player and hosted friends and family for poker many nights. Later in life, he enjoyed introducing his grandchildren to many of his favorites including old westerns like Bonanza and Gunsmoke, picking satsuma's from his satsuma tree for a midafternoon snack, and challenging them to who could get the most answers correct during an episode of Jeopardy.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will begin on Friday at 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
**In light of COVID-19 and in following federal and state guidelines, masks are required to be worn to all visitations and services.**
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those that wish to remember Louis in a special way to make donations to the CMT Research Foundation by visiting www.cmtrf.org/donate/