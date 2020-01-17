|
Louis "Buster" Rogers, 85, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles, La. He was born Dec. 19, 1934, to Mary Murrell Rogers and Willis Rogers in Church Point, La.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, James Darrell Rogers and Leon (Yeshika Chevis) Rogers; one sister, Corrina Rogers; two grandchildren, Marcus (Gwendolyn) Lorden and Kenneth (Aubrey) Lorden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Trail Rogers; his parents, Mary Murrell Rogers and Willis Rogers; five sisters, Alice Rogers Johnson, Mable Ann Rogers, Eva Chavis, Mary Rogers and Amy Rogers; and six brothers, Edgar Shanette, Jolane Rogers, Ennis Rogers, Jessie Rogers, Willie Rogers and Daniel Rogers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 8 a.m., at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 10 a.m., at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020