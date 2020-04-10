|
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" -2 Timothy 4:7.
On Monday, April 6, 2020, God needed another Angel and he invited Louis to join him. Louis gladly accepted the invitation and walked in heavens doors at 8:47 a.m.
Louis Thomas was born on April 12, 1929, in Barbreck, La., to Alma and Clarence Thomas. Louis was the fifth of eleven children. He was known and loved by many as "Champ."
A resident of Lake Charles, Louis accepted Christ at an early age and was a baptized at Mount Triumph Baptist Church in Barbreck Louisiana under the leadership of Pastor McGloria. Louis was a lifelong member of Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. N.P. Jones, Dr. Jimmy Stevens and presently Pastor Alvin Brass. Louis served on the Usher Board as the president until his health failed him.
Louis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorable discharged in April 1953. Louis worked at the Port of Lake Charles as a longshoreman and retired after more than 30 years of service.
Louis never met a stranger. He was a very caring and selfless person and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on cars and doing carpentry work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Thomas and Alma Thomas; one daughter, Roxie Perkins; four brothers, James, Alcee, Welton and Clarence Thomas; three sisters-in-law, Olivia, Catherine and Mamie Thomas; one brother-in-law, Arthur Theodore.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Beatrice Thomas; three daughters, Monica (Randy) Malveaux of Beaumont, Texas, Shelia Handy and Trinette Thomas, both of Lake Charles, La.; two sons, Tronald and Jamar Thomas both of Lake Charles, La.; four sisters, Catherine Theodore, Gloria Brown and Carrie (Otis) Ambrose, all of Lake Charles, La., and Earnestine Brown of Aransas Pass, Texas; two brothers, Alphonse Thomas of Port Arthur, Texas, and Leslie (Janet) Thomas of Chicago, Ill.; two sisters-in-law, Helen Thomas of Lake Charles, La., and Melinda Thomas of Oakland, Calif.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Mausoleum, Lake Charles, La., Pastor Alvin Brass officiating.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2020