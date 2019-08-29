Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of LaSallette Catholic Church
Louis Trahan Jr Obituary
Heaven opened the gates for a great husband, dad, pawpaw and friend on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Louis Trahan Jr., 62, of Carlyss, was lifelong resident of the Sulphur area and a 1974 graduate of Sulphur High. He retired for Stine Lumber Company in May 2019. Louis was an active member of Our Lady of LaSallette Catholic Church and also held various posts in the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 179 and the Knights of Columbus 8978. Louis loved watching the Sulphur Tors, LSU, and the New Orleans Saints.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Blondie Trahan; granddaughter, Raelynn; brother, Rodney Trahan (Jackie); sisters, Debra Sonnier (Dennis), Becky Lyons (Bobby) and Wanda Naquin (James); and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his faithful furry companions "Hercules" and granddog "Muffin".
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandi Trahan; parents, Louis and Mabel Trahan; in-laws, Melvin and Leah Simon; and grandmother, Georgette Bourque.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Our Lady of LaSallette Catholic Church. Father Andrews Kallannoor, M.S. will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home 5-9 p.m. Thursday with recitations of the Rosary at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, 8-9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
The family wishes to extent a special Thanks to LCMH 9th Floor ICU Unit, Heart of Hospice, and family and friends.
Published in American Press on Aug. 29, 2019
