Louise Idell Carey-Clarence, 90, was called from labor to reward on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Louise was a resident of Elton, La. She was born on Aug. 7, 1929, in Plaisance, La., to the late Rudolph Carey and Emily Joseph-Carey. Louise was baptized at an early age by the late Rev. Campbell at Golden Chain Baptist Church in Elton. The Rev. Dwayne Miller is the current pastor. Louise formerly served as Mother of the Church, Mission President, Pastor's Aid President, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher, and Church Decorating Committee member. She was married to the late Louis Clarence.

Special thanks to the staff at Landmark Nursing Home of Lake Charles, 3rd Floor Nursing Staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Dr. Mir A. Khan, Dr. Ben Thompson, and Dr. Stewart Greathouse, for the medical care provided

Louise leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Emily (Wilson) Billow of Elton, La., Carolyn Lewis and Patricia Clarence, both of Lake Charles, La.; one son, Avey (Shirley) Goodly of Iowa, La.; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Clarence; both parents, Rudolph Carey and Emily Joseph-Carey; all of her siblings.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Golden Chain Baptist Church, 1815 Martin Luther King Rd., in Elton, La. The Rev. Joel Green Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be held in the church from 10 a.m. Burial will be in Eternal Rest Cemetery in Elton, La., directed by Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store