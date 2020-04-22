|
Sis. Loula Guillory Chapman was born Feb. 23, 1928 in Ville Platte, La., to the late Jeff and Alice Bellard Guillory. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in DeQuincy where she served as a Deaconess and long time member. She departed this life Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. in a local hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Alice Chapman, Marjorie Jones and Shirley Chapman; two sons, the Rev. Joseph (Juanita) Chapman and Ronald (Cynthia) Chapman Sr.; two brothers, George Artalee and Jeff Guillory Jr.; three sisters, Rosezina (Nelson) Bell, Gaynell Cooper and Odessa Wallance; 27 grandchildren; and a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Her graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Community Cemetery in DeQuincy, La. Pastor Marvin Durgan will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 22, 2020