Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Community Cemetery
DeQuincy, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loula Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loula Guillory Chapman


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loula Guillory Chapman Obituary
Sis. Loula Guillory Chapman was born Feb. 23, 1928 in Ville Platte, La., to the late Jeff and Alice Bellard Guillory. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in DeQuincy where she served as a Deaconess and long time member. She departed this life Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. in a local hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Alice Chapman, Marjorie Jones and Shirley Chapman; two sons, the Rev. Joseph (Juanita) Chapman and Ronald (Cynthia) Chapman Sr.; two brothers, George Artalee and Jeff Guillory Jr.; three sisters, Rosezina (Nelson) Bell, Gaynell Cooper and Odessa Wallance; 27 grandchildren; and a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Her graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Community Cemetery in DeQuincy, La. Pastor Marvin Durgan will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -