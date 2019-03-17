Lovina Demarets Guidry, 101, of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Rosewood Nursing Home.

She was born to her late parents, Antoine and Natalie Granger Demarets on Dec. 20, 1917, in Grand Lake, La. A resident of Lake Charles since 1940, member of the Catholic Deaf Center, former member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church, belonged to V.F.W. Post 2130 Auxiliary, Lake Charles Senior Center, Hixson L.I.F.T. Program, worked for Muller's for many years, and also at Grant.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie Guidry (Connie) of Lafayette; daughter-in-law, Rose Guidry of Lake Charles; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; also many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was known as "Aunt Lovina" to many, and known lovingly by a few as "Swifty."

Lovina was preceded in death by her husband, Mallius Guidry; son, Richard Guidry; four sisters; and two brothers.

Services will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. followed by story sharing. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.

"A special thanks to David and Brenda Young, Waverlyn Bayard, and all my nieces, nephews, and friends, that were so kind to me." The family would like to extend a special Thanks to Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion to their loved one.

Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2019