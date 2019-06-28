Loyce Lazare Fontenot, 69, a resident of Lake Charles, La., passed away on June 24, at 5:37 p.m. at Houston Methodist Hospital surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Loyce Lazare Fontenot was born Sept. 19, 1949, in Lake Charles, La.

Loyce was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School. Upon graduation Loyce attended McNeese State University. Loyce was an active member of New Covenant Faith Baptist Church located in Lake Charles, La. Loyce Fontenot retired from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in 2011 after 17 years of service. She also worked as security guard at Conoco Refinery for 15 years prior to employment at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department.

Loyce Fontenot leaves to cherish four children, Eugene (Patrice) Fontenot Jr., Aneidra Fontenot, Odegrean (Swiyyah) Fontenot, Rolanda (Kecee) Lewis; her brother, Herman Lazare Jr.; and her sister, Etta Green; her grandchildren, Irving Bush, Reanecia Reado, Blake Fontenot, Kumari Fontenot, Reginald Reado Jr., Kadien Lewis, Allisen Lewis, Kade Lewis; great-granddaughter, Symone Bush.

Loyce was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mable Lazare; her brother, Sidney George Lazare and Rodney Lewis Lazare.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Covenant Of Faith Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at New Covenant Of Faith Baptist Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Published in American Press on June 28, 2019