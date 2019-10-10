|
|
Loyd Bruce Williams Sr., 67, of Lake Charles, La., was taken home by his Grandma Bruney on her birthday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Mr. Williams was born Feb. 17, 1952, in Abilene, Texas, and has lived in Lake Charles for over thirty-five years. He served eight years in the U.S. Army serving one tour in Vietnam. Loyd worked in the oil fields before his 32-year career for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #2130 and a member of the Lake Charles Gun Club. During his younger years, Loyd enjoyed hunting, playing basketball and ran track. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing, barbecuing, woodworking and collected and competed with black powder guns. He loved visiting with people and never met a stranger.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Benoit Williams of Lake Charles; children, Mary Katherine Trahan and Jerome Charles Trahan, both of Lake Charles, and Lloyd Bruce Williams Jr. and Lee Anderson Williams, both of Columbus, Ga.; siblings, Cyndi Bullington and husband Jim of Chloe, La., Doyle "Pete" Williams of Hecker, La., Laura Eagleson of Wheatley, Ark., and Jason Dugas of Lake Charles; aunt, JoAnn Foushee; grandchildren, John Anthony Trahan, Gage Michael Puentes and Brieana Marie Puentes; great-grandchild, Mikah Dianne Trahan; nieces and nephews, Candace Nichole Breaux, Ian Gwatney, Edith-Williams Oliver, Jason "T.Jas" Dugas II, Summer Dugas, Wendona Lewis, Tara David, Millie Robison, Anna Benoit and Jennifer Mathis; and his beloved dogs, Bugg and Layla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lura Mae and Clarence "Kenny" Dugas; mother-in-law, Mildred H. Benoit; and brothers, Larry Dugas and Reggie Dugas.
His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Donations can be made to Cyndi's Adoptive Dogs via Paypal at [email protected].
A reception will follow the service at the VFW Post #2130 on Lake Street.
Published in American Press on Oct. 10, 2019