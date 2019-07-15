Home

Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
Burial
Following Services
Oaklawn Cemetery
Lubert Emile Fontenot


1941 - 2019
Lubert Emile Fontenot Obituary
Lubert Emile Fontenot, 78, of Welsh, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Lee and Ivy Fontenot on July 5, 1941 in Crowley, LA. He loved to cut grass and got great satisfaction doing it. Most of all, he loved his two grandchildren, whom he was very proud of.
He is survived by his daughter, Angie Trahan and husband Scotty of Welsh; one brother, Wilton Fontenot and wife Peggy of Hathaway; along with two grandsons, Lucas Trahan and fiancé Shelby Roberie, Tyler Trahan, all of Welsh.
Lubert is preceded in death by his loving wife, Genevieve Fontenot; his parents; one daughter, Rhonda Fontenot; one sister, Gertrude Benoit and her husband Lloyd Fontenot; along with their son, Rayford Trahan.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home, with Bro. Darrell Hieronymus officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in American Press on July 15, 2019
