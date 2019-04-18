Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Lucas Christopher Lala passed into the arms of his Savior Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born to his loving parents, Daniel Lala and Jada LeBlanc, on Feb. 21, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas. He was a loving, smiling, sweet baby that impacted so many people's hearts.
He leaves behind his parents; one brother, Elijah Ray Lala; grandparents, Christopher and Tonja LeBleu, Raymond LeBlanc Jr.; paternal grandparents, Edward Lala; great-grandparents, Paul Eaves and Melinda Hooper, Guy and Priscilla Soileau, Donald and Vicki Evans, Sonny and Dana Chandler; great-great-grandmother, Joy Hooper; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Lucas is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Donald Domingue, Margie Gale Domingue, Raymond LeBlanc Sr.; and great-great grandfather, George Hooper.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, with Bro. Mike Sullivan officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 18, 2019
