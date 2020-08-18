Lucic Jimmie Armand (L.J.) was born in Cottonport, La. on Feb. 6, 1926 to Henry Robert Armand and Emeline Perot Armand. He died in Shreveport, La. on Aug. 11, 2020 after living many years with dementia.
L.J. was a proud Navy veteran and talked often of serving on a hospital ship off the coast of Iwo Jima. After leaving the Navy, L.J. attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette, La. When he graduated in 1949, he moved to Lake Charles to work for City Service Oil Company.
Throughout his life, L.J. played tennis. He loved the game and excelled at it. He spent countless hours at the Lake Charles Racquet Club and had many lifelong friends there.
L.J. is preceded in death by his brother, Selcer and his wife, Marlou; sister, Enez Stevens and her husband, Buel; and his brother-in-law, Henry Eugene Shaw. He is survived by his sister, Jewel Ann Shaw of Merritt Island, Fla.; his brother, William, and wife, Eileen of Shreveport, La.; and his nieces and nephews.
L.J. was laid to rest at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, or to a charity of your choice
.