Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Lucille Ellen Primeaux


Lucille Ellen Primeaux Obituary
Lucille "Ellen" Primeaux, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.
Ellen was born July 18, 1936, in Jennings, La., to Charles and Ruby Phelps Davis. She was a graduate of Jennings High School and worked and retired at K-Mart after 30 years of dedicated service. Following her retirement, she became a care-giver for the elderly.
She loved to travel, especially to visit her family. Her family was the most important part of her life and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and five siblings. She lived in Lake Charles until her move to Stonebridge Assisted Living three years ago. She enjoyed her stay there where she participated in many activities. She was crowned the 2019 Mardi Gras Queen of Stonebridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, JoAnn Dupont Schneider; father of her children, Darrell "Fats" Dupont; husband, Huey Primeaux; and stepdaughter, Debbie Primeaux.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Juanita) Dupont, Grandlake, Barbara (Wendall) Wilkerson, Grandlake, and Janice (Mark) LeBouef, Lake Charles; brothers, Bill (Debra) Davis, Harry (Barbara) Davis, Randy (Debbie) Davis; sisters, Beth (Lonnie) Roberts, Carolyn (Don) Marshall; stepchildren, James Primeaux, Jerome Primeaux and Herman Primeaux; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; her sister of the heart and partner in crime, Rosa Carpenter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 12, at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Sweetlake Grandlake Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chandler LeBouef, Chase LeBouef, Trey Wilkerson, Jacob Wilkerson, Frank Schneider and Heath Nunez.
Published in American Press on June 11, 2019
