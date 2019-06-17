|
Lucille Gore, 84 was born June 27, 1934 in Starks, Louisiana and passed away June 15, 2019 in Starks, Louisiana. Mrs. Gore is proceeded in death by her husband, Marion Gore, children, Lawrence Hollie and Linda Hollie; parents, Ildon and Mary Jane Clark; brother, Ray Clark. She is survived by her children, Marilyn Frankens and husband, Bobby of Huntington, Texas, Gwendolyn Jarell of Starks, Louisiana, Barbara Burns and husband, Billy of Cleveland, Texas, Paulette Talley and husband, Douglas of Vinton, Louisiana, Kenneth Hollie of Starks, Louisiana, and Allen Hollie and wife, Audrey of Cleveland, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Doris Havard and husband, Burlin of Lufkin, Texas; brothers, Frank Clark and wife Carolyn of LaBelle, Texas, Robert Clark and wife, Denise of Many, Texas. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, June 17, at Calvary Apostolic Church, 4270 Highway 12, Starks, Louisiana 70661. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18th at the church with Reverend Jeremy Shields officiating; interment to follow at VFW Cemetery in Starks, Louisiana.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, Dequincy, La.
