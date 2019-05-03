Lucille Grace Fontenot, 83, of Westlake, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Fontenot was born May 2, 1935, in Mamou, La. She has lived most of her life in Westlake. A graduate of Westlake High School, she retired as cafeteria manager at Maplewood School where she shared twenty years of service and smiles. During her younger years, Mrs. Fontenot enjoyed sewing, crocheting, riding horses, trail rides and French dances. Many years were spent working in her flower beds, setting up campgrounds with her children during summer vacations on Ouiska Chitto, packing up grandkids for a weekend at The Camp, traveling throughout the country with her husband, and Sunday gatherings of family, good food and good times. She was a member of St John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake. Mrs. Fontenot will be most remembered as an admirable woman of faith, family, and prayer, as well as, a lady of strength, knowledge and grace.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her best friend and husband of sixty-seven years, John Buford Fontenot of Westlake; two sons, Tyrone Guy Fontenot of DeRidder and Ronald Curtis Fontenot and wife Tammy (Kennedy) of DeQuincy; one daughter, Ramona Fontenot Morris and husband Jim of Lake Charles; 10 grandchildren, Shane Fontenot, Shanna Fontenot Buxton, Chad Fontenot, Anthony Fontenot, Chantelle Fontenot, Andrea Fontenot, John Fontenot, Patrick Fontenot, Nicholas Fontenot, and Ashleigh Boykin Ortego; 18 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Jimmy Duplechin of Sulphur and Rauley (Karen) Duplechin of Spring, Texas.

She was preceded in death by one son, Brady Bryant Fontenot; parents, Wilford and Lorise Morvant Duplechin; three brothers, Harold Duplechin, Michael Duplechin and Wilbert Duplechin, and one sister, Eloise Bourgeois.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation Saturday will be from 8 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Published in American Press on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary