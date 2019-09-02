|
|
Lucille Yvonne Long Smith, 74 of Moss Bluff, La., was carried from this life to where she longed to be, at the feet of her savior. Yvonne was born to Wiley W. and Lucille Parker Long on June 18, 1945.
In 1965, she married Darrell K. Smith of Lake Charles, La. In 55 years of marriage, there were many adventures, laughs and trials. They have one son, David Keith Smith.
Yvonne was a long time loyal and dedicated member of Eastwood Pentecostal Church, Lake Charles, for 69 years.
She was a friend to all she met. She believed when you were friends, you were friends for life, and she worked hard to maintain those relationships. Her friends and church family were her passion. She never let any event happen at the church without showing her full support. Her laughter and kindness to others would light up a room. She worked hard at everything she did to make sure everyone else's life was easier.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Smith; one son, David Keith Smith, married to Carlen Smith, of Okemah, Okla.; four grandchildren, Camille Smith Adams, married to Aaron Adams, of Pine Forest, Texas, Mikail Smith, Spenser Smith, Alecia Smith, of Okemah, Okla.; and one great-grandchild, Grant Adams. She will be greatly missed by a host of extended family, and friends that were really family to her.
Service will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Eastwood Pentecostal Church. Pastor Aaron Lopez and Rev. Scott Benoit will officiate. The visitation time will start at 9:30 a.m., with going home celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be follow at Creel Cemetery in Topsy, La.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, on behalf of the family, please make monetary donations to Eastwood Pentecostal Church Building Fund, in the name of Yvonne Smith.
Published in American Press on Sept. 2, 2019