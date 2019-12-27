Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Gallow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Gallow


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Gallow Obituary
Lucy Mae Gallow, 79, was born on May 11, 1940, to the late Vicaire and Mary Papillion Bellow in Mallet, La. She was the fourth child of twelve born to this union and was loved dearly by all. She passed away surrounded by her family on Dec. 24, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.
Lucy was a lifelong devoted, and active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was a member of several church organizations; Christian Mothers (50yrs), Ladies Auxiliary (50yrs), Legions of Mary (45yrs) and a prayer group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (35yrs).She started her employment journey with Mr. and Mrs. Joe Pace then Mr. and Mrs. Joe Stoma which led to her 41 years of service for S&M Bargain City. On any given day you would always find Lucy barely reaching the clothing racks with her beautiful smile and dimples, working with special friends, Pat Elmore, Betty Larce and Jan Youngblood.
Lucy leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Michelle Guidry; a loving and devoted son-in-law, Kevin Guidry; two grandchildren, Kayla and Khristian Guidry; and one great-grandchild, Symone. She is also survived by eight siblings, six sisters, Catherine Bellow of Austin, Texas, Genevieve Bello (Cornelius Garner) of Powder Springs, Ga., and Anne (Earlis) Jacobs, Theresa Belleau (Mike Bush), Louella Chretien and Martha Smith; two brothers, Aaron (Theresa) Bellow Sr. and Paul (Kathleen) Bellow, all of Lake Charles, La.; one sister-in-law, Clarice Gallow of Carson, Calif.; and three godchildren, Joanne Kirby, Phillip Guillory and Joshua Stevens. Lucy loved her family; they were her absolute pride and joy. Wherever they were she wanted to be. Whether it was school, sports, or church activities, birthdays, anniversaries, confirmations, baptisms, first communions, graduations, she was there. She made sure they were loved, cared and prayed for.
Visitation is Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -