Lucy Mae Gallow, 79, was born on May 11, 1940, to the late Vicaire and Mary Papillion Bellow in Mallet, La. She was the fourth child of twelve born to this union and was loved dearly by all. She passed away surrounded by her family on Dec. 24, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.
Lucy was a lifelong devoted, and active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was a member of several church organizations; Christian Mothers (50yrs), Ladies Auxiliary (50yrs), Legions of Mary (45yrs) and a prayer group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (35yrs).She started her employment journey with Mr. and Mrs. Joe Pace then Mr. and Mrs. Joe Stoma which led to her 41 years of service for S&M Bargain City. On any given day you would always find Lucy barely reaching the clothing racks with her beautiful smile and dimples, working with special friends, Pat Elmore, Betty Larce and Jan Youngblood.
Lucy leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Michelle Guidry; a loving and devoted son-in-law, Kevin Guidry; two grandchildren, Kayla and Khristian Guidry; and one great-grandchild, Symone. She is also survived by eight siblings, six sisters, Catherine Bellow of Austin, Texas, Genevieve Bello (Cornelius Garner) of Powder Springs, Ga., and Anne (Earlis) Jacobs, Theresa Belleau (Mike Bush), Louella Chretien and Martha Smith; two brothers, Aaron (Theresa) Bellow Sr. and Paul (Kathleen) Bellow, all of Lake Charles, La.; one sister-in-law, Clarice Gallow of Carson, Calif.; and three godchildren, Joanne Kirby, Phillip Guillory and Joshua Stevens. Lucy loved her family; they were her absolute pride and joy. Wherever they were she wanted to be. Whether it was school, sports, or church activities, birthdays, anniversaries, confirmations, baptisms, first communions, graduations, she was there. She made sure they were loved, cared and prayed for.
Visitation is Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019