Lucy McIntyre "Lu" Goodly
1932 - 2020
Lucy McIntyre Goodly, "Lu" a resident of Lake Charles since 1973, wife, mother of five sons and spiritual leader, died on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was 88.
Lucy was born on March 7, 1932, in Basile, La. She was one of 12 children born to Ernest and Sylvia McIntyre. Lucy graduated from W.W. Stewart High School in Basile in 1956. She enrolled in a sewing program at Ursuline Academy in New Orleans, where she studied for one year. She was an accomplished seamstress, who often sewed her own clothes and handmade clothes for others.
Lucy married her husband, Warren Goodly, on Feb. 11, 1956. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage until Warren's death on Sept. 27, 2013. Together with Warren, Lucy raised five sons -- Venard, Nicholas, Lyndon, Ernest and Baxter. One of Lucy's favorite refrains was "God gave me five boys. I gave the world five men."
The wife of an active duty soldier, Lucy lived overseas for ten years, including in Germany and France. For over 47 years, Lucy was an active member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Lake Charles, where she served as a lay minister and a faithful member of the St. Henry's Alter Society. A natural leader blessed with the gifts of public speaking, counseling, teaching, and preaching, she enjoyed contributing to the welfare of the community through her involvement in various civic groups.
Along with her loving parents and devoted husband, Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Sylvia; her brother, Arthur; and sister, Bertina. She is survived by her five sons; her daughters-in-law, Iris, Stephanie and Naomi; her grandchildren Daniel, Chris, Mia, Nicholas, Ashton, Jewel and Jarrett; her great-grandchildren, Destinee and Rosaria; her siblings, Allen, Mary Jeanelda, Wallace, Marie, Martha, Margaret, Audrey, Charlene and Renee.
The family will receive visitors Friday, May 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at King's Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required to attend the visitation. A private funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 30, at St. Henry Catholic Church and private burial services will be conducted at Assumption Cemetery in Basile, La. A public celebration of life and memorial service will be planned once the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the aforementioned Spiritual Rock Prayer Group may be made via Cash App/$SpiritualRock or by check made out to Spiritual Rock Prayer Group (2129 11th Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Published in American Press on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
King’s Funeral Home
MAY
30
Funeral Mass
St. Henry Catholic Church
MAY
30
Burial
02:00 PM
Assumption Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Shirley Andrus
May 27, 2020
Your mother was the pillar of our street. I sent her a porcelain flower and waited for her to tell me about it. Few days later we were talking and she said someone sent me the most beautiful gift and I cant find out who sent it. Whoever sent it I know they must love me. I said Mrs. Goodly was it a porcelain magnolia flower, she said yes. You sent me that. The look on her face and the hug I got will never be forgotten. So your mom is still here because LOVE always abide. Always and Forever, Gloria
Gloria Malbrough
Neighbor
May 27, 2020
May My Sister Rest With Jesus.
Rose Malveaux
Friend
