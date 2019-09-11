|
Luke Lakshman Gould, beloved husband, son, brother, grandson and friend, left this earth peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2019. Luke passed away gently in his sleep holding his wife's hand as the sun shone through their bedroom windows.
Luke is survived by his devoted, wife Taylor Ann Hoffman; his parents, Kyle Andrew Gould and Meetha Pai Gould; his siblings, Ian Gopal Gould and Lilavathi Marie Gould; his maternal grandmother, Shanthi Gopal Pai; his paternal grandfather, Frank Dunlap Gould; and dozens of loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Donations can be made on Luke's behalf to The American Brain Tumor Association, Planned Parenthood, and the 350.org campaign to support the New Green Deal https://act.350.org/donate/green-new-deal-donate. The memorial service will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Cleveland Botanical Garden, 11030 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT BROWN-FORWARD, 17022 CHAGRIN BLVD., SHAKER HTS., OH 44120, THURSDAY SEPT. 12TH, FROM 6-8 PM.
Published in American Press on Sept. 11, 2019