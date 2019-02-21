|
|
Lula Mae Delafosse, 89, of Beaumont died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Luke Baptist Church with burial at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the church Saturday.
Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her daughter, Kathy Sibley (Chester) of Buda, Texas; one grandchild, Cheyenne Sibley of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Oscar Cole Sr. of Beaumont, Texas, and Connie D. Cole of Grambling, La.; sister, Johnis Ross of Biloxi, Miss.; and other relatives and many friends.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2019