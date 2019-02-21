Home

Mercy Funeral System Inc. - Beaumont
1395 Gladys St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
409-833-8656
Lula Delafosse
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Lula Mae Delafosse


Lula Mae Delafosse Obituary
Lula Mae Delafosse, 89, of Beaumont died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Luke Baptist Church with burial at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the church Saturday.
Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her daughter, Kathy Sibley (Chester) of Buda, Texas; one grandchild, Cheyenne Sibley of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Oscar Cole Sr. of Beaumont, Texas, and Connie D. Cole of Grambling, La.; sister, Johnis Ross of Biloxi, Miss.; and other relatives and many friends.
