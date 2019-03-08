A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Lula had a rich and fulfilling life.

Growing up in Eunice, she married John Austin Young, her high school sweetheart after graduating from Eunice High School.

Lu took great pride in being a career military wife, spending 20 years with John and their children, traveling and living throughout the United States and overseas. She was on her own when John was deployed by the Army, and her strong faith and commitment to family ensured that her family thrived. Although the miles separated them, their commitment to each other was unwavering, and he was able to fulfill his military service because of her constant support, love, faith and dedication. She was a homemaker, the heart of her family, and a strong, independent woman who was very proud of the family she and John created and nurtured.

After retirement, Lu and John established and lived in their home on Grand P?r? Farm where she made many memories with her family. She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed gardening, and was an avid reader. Time spent with cherished, life-long friends, "The Family," enriched their lives with much joy and laughter. She also looked forward to her monthly luncheons and bourr? with her high school friends. Her smile lit up the world and her caring spirit touched many lives.

Lu was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile, where she taught CCD for a number of years and dedicated time in the adoration chapel.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John Austin Young Sr. of Basile; daughters, Laurice Young, Cathy Young Zion (Harvey), Mona Young Redlich (Lowell), Tina Young-Redlich (Lyle); and son, John Austin Young Jr. (Miho). Grandchildren include Michael McLaughlin (Amber), Joanna Johnson, Zachary Zion, Rachel Zion, Andrew LeBlanc (Jessica), Austin LeBlanc, Emily Barclay (Jason), Ian Redlich (Megan), Caitlin Clark (Jon) Hannah Redlich, Gunther Redlich, Hans Redlich, Sage Young, Theo Young, and Elena Young. She is survived by 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters Lou Ann Micochero and Judy Simmons (Frank).

She was predeceased by her father, Julius Young; her mother, Lenis Guillory; and her brother, Ralph Young.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Thursday, March 7, from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Burial will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Deacon Gary Gaudin officiating. Deacon Gary Gaudin will recite a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The family asks for those who desire, memorial contributions be made in Lu's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by phone 1.800.805.5856

