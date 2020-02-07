Home

Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
646 S. Franklin St.
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
646 S. Franklin St.
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
646 S. Franklin St.
Lydia Clark Beloney Obituary
Lydia Clark Beloney, 87, a native of Lecompte, La., and life time resident of Lake Charles, La., departed this life on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Christus St. Patrick's Hospital.
She graduated in 1950 from Peabody High School in Alexandria, La. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from Grambling State University in 1954. Shortly after graduation, she began her teaching career at Washington High School in Lake Charles, La., as a Social Studies, Science and Home Economics teacher. In 1968, she received a Master's Degree in Education from Southern University.
In 1971, she was certified as a School Lunch Supervisor and later became the Director of School Food Services for Calcasieu Parish School System. She retired in 2010 with 52 years of service.
She was a charter member of the local chapter, Zeta Psi Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She was an active member of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church where she served in various capacities and led many fundraisers.
Service will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church, 646 S. Franklin St., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Visitation from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony at 10 a.m. during the visitation. Religious service at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Robert E. Campbell Jr. Entombment at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Dr. Tonetta B. Morrison and fiancé' Melvin Aaron of Baton Rouge, La.; niece, Johnnie Rideaux and husband, Ozie Rideaux of Lake Charles, La.; dear friends, Charles Honore, Zona Arceneaux, Ivy Mouton, Mabel Bailey, Michael Green, Merrick Thomas and Verlin Chretien, all of Lake Charles, La.; godson, Reginald Jones of Alexandria, La.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivory J. Beloney; parents, Sam George and Julia Weinberg Clark; seven siblings, Sadie Carter, George Clark, Samuel Clark, Tena Wesley, Elaine Clark, Julia Lewis and Pearl Cobb.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 7, 2020
