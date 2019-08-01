|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our dear mother, Lydia Evelyn Doss Hoffman. Evelyn Hoffman of Deer Park, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Minor Lay and Annie Thach Doss of Highlands, Texas; and her siblings, Dorothy Ezell, David Doss and Betty Anne Anthony.
Mom was born on Dec. 12, 1935, in Goose Creek, Texas. The youngest of four children, she was affectionately known as "Tiny." She was reared and educated in Highlands and attended Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas. While attending Lee High School, mom was a drum majorette in the Lee Brigadier Drum and Bugle Corps. She began her post-secondary education at Lee College in Baytown, then transferred to The University of Texas, where she met Louis Hoffman. After a brief courtship, mom and dad married on June 9, 1956, in Highlands. Dad's job with Sears resulted in transfers between Houston, McAllen, Dallas, Kansas City and Galveston. The family finally settled in Lake Charles, La., in 1964. When the youngest of the children started kindergarten, mom enrolled at McNeese State University to finish her degree in education. She began teaching English at Marion High School in 1972 and later taught at LaGrange High School. In 1981, she transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Pupil Appraisal Group. Three years later, they moved to Spring, Texas, and mom taught in Conroe ISD while dad finished his career with Sears. Throughout the years, mom continued her education at McNeese and the University of Houston and attained her MA+30 degree. In 1991, they moved back to Lake Charles to start their retirement life. They moved to Deer Park in 2013 to be closer to more family for care and support.
Mom was very active supporting family, community, church and school activities including Lake Charles Newcomers Club Officer (1964), University United Methodist Church Choir, Sunday School, United Methodist Women, Mary and Martha Circle, Cub Scout Den Mother, South Lake Charles Little League Women's Auxiliary President (1970), Marion/LaGrange High School Club Sponsor, Barbe High School Band/Athletics Booster Club, LA Choral Foundation President (1982), and Delta Kappa Gamma. She encouraged us in the love of music, band, sports and other extracurricular activities. With family and friends, mom enjoyed bridge, card and board games, dominos, parades, festivals, museums and a family favorite "Pegs and Jokers".
During retirement, mom and dad traveled to Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa and South America, bringing home souvenirs, photographs and stories to share. Many summers were spent in their travel trailer in Colorado escaping the heat of Louisiana where they made friends from all over the country.
Mom's greatest accomplishments were being a devoted wife, wonderful mother, and affectionate grandmother/great-grandmother. Mom dearly loved her husband of 63 years, Louis Hoffman; her six children, Suzan Batey (Peter) of Open Road, USA, David Hoffman (Micki) of Montgomery, Texas, Sandra Hicks (Ken) of Houston, Texas, Lyndon Hoffman (Brenda) of Lake Charles, Sally Hoffman (Jon Thompson) of Deer Park, Holley Dupin (Greg) of Deer Park; twelve loving grandchildren, Sarah Hoffman (Eric Krebs) of Richmond, Texas, Charla Bagzis (Matt) of Woodforest, Texas, Shara DeMarco (Ryan) of Woodbridge, Va., Haley Hoffman of Spring, Texas, Warren Hicks (Lauren) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Leanne Hicks of Houston, Brent Hoffman (Jada) of Lake Charles, Alicia Precht (Adam) of Sweetlake, LA, Tyler Hoffman of Houston, Chase Hoffman (Aubrey) of Deer Park, Ali Dupin of Deer Park, and Dylan Dupin of Seabrook, Texas; and eleven beautiful great-grandchildren, Blake, Cade and Ian Alcede, Lukas and Quinn Bagzis, Nick and Carson DeMarco, Addisyn and Avery Hoffman, Blakely and Darby Precht. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, mom was affectionately known as "Grams."
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at University United Methodist Church in Lake Charles. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the Rev. Charlie Langford will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the Louis and Evelyn Hoffman Trust at University United Methodist Church, 3501 Patrick St., Lake Charles, LA 70605.
Published in American Press on Aug. 1, 2019