Lyle Joseph Sanford, 61, born May 21, 1959, completed his earthly mission June 8, 2020. He was a student of the Calcasieu Parish school system and graduated from Lake Charles High School with honors. Lyle was a member of the National Honor Society. He later graduated from Louisiana State University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Finance. Lyle began his career in the accounting department in New York and New Jersey for 20 years. Reading was his passion and he aspired to be to be a serious writer of non-fiction books.

He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and assisted with the Media Ministry. Lyle was an active member of the Trinity men's prayer group.

Most of all he was the salt of the earth and his family and friends will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his father, L. Joseph Sanford; sister, Lisa Champagne (Don) of Oviedo, Fla.; niece, Christina Champagne of Orlando, Fla.; and nephew, Sean Champagne of Montgomery, Ala. Other survivors include aunts, Ethel Mayfield of Lake Charles, Julie Mayfield of Inglewood, Calif., Freeman Mattox of Atlanta, Ga.; and hosts of cousins and friends.

Lyle's mother, Janice Mayfield Sanford, preceded him to rest on May 29, 2012.

Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

