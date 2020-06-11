Lyle Joseph Sanford
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle Joseph Sanford, 61, born May 21, 1959, completed his earthly mission June 8, 2020. He was a student of the Calcasieu Parish school system and graduated from Lake Charles High School with honors. Lyle was a member of the National Honor Society. He later graduated from Louisiana State University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Finance. Lyle began his career in the accounting department in New York and New Jersey for 20 years. Reading was his passion and he aspired to be to be a serious writer of non-fiction books.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and assisted with the Media Ministry. Lyle was an active member of the Trinity men's prayer group.
Most of all he was the salt of the earth and his family and friends will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his father, L. Joseph Sanford; sister, Lisa Champagne (Don) of Oviedo, Fla.; niece, Christina Champagne of Orlando, Fla.; and nephew, Sean Champagne of Montgomery, Ala. Other survivors include aunts, Ethel Mayfield of Lake Charles, Julie Mayfield of Inglewood, Calif., Freeman Mattox of Atlanta, Ga.; and hosts of cousins and friends.
Lyle's mother, Janice Mayfield Sanford, preceded him to rest on May 29, 2012.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved