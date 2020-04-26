|
|
Lyle Vincent Fontenot, age 53, of Welsh, La., passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Lyle was born March 18, 1967, to Hubert Phillip Fontenot Jr. and JoAnn Fontenot.
Lyle was a devoted husband to the love of his life Malina for 30 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors in Welsh and was an active usher and a proud member of the Eagle Scouts. He was employed with the Town of Welsh for 17 years as an electrician. Having a love for outdoors, Lyle enjoyed fishing, canoeing, taking weekend rides, Barbequing, watching purple martins and supper nights with his friends. Anyone that knew Lyle knew he always had a smile on his face, loved life and never met a stranger. Lyle holds the Championship Title for the watermelon seed spitter. His friends and family will remember him as being a big kid, joking around and taking his grandkids and nephews to the railroad tracks and getting them dirty.
He is survived by his wife, Malina Touchet Fontenot; parents, Hubert Phillip Fontenot Jr. and JoAnn Fontenot; one son, Michael Granger (Barbara) of Jennings; two daughters, Lynette Granger of Lafayette, Laura Jiles (Perry) of Lake Arthur; seven grandchildren, Ashley Simon (Chucky), Shelby Granger, Jaylin Schuitemaker (Andrew), Zackery Crader, Michael Granger Jr., Steven Granger, Torri Price; six great-grandchildren, A.J., Lawson, Alex, Ryder, Aliviah, Ayden; one brother, Aaron Fontenot (Sarah) of Welsh; five sisters, Angela Fontenot, Virginia Guise (Patrick), both of New Orleans, Estelle Fontenot (David) of Hathaway, Aimee Cortez (Jimmy) of Rayne, Felicia Nash (Jason) of Ragley; one brother-in-law, Randy Theriot (Monique) of Welsh; two sisters-in-law, Gaynell Jolie, Colleen Fontenot (Bradley), both of Welsh; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by three brothers, Hubert Phillip Fontenot III, David Fontenot, Peter Fontenot; one granddaughter, Katlin Roberts; mother-in-law, Dorothy Iguess; grandmother-in-law, Skinny "Maw Maw"; one brother-in-law, Roy Jolie.
The family will welcome friends at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Saturday, May 2, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Governor's proclamation, the funeral home will only be able to allow 10 guests at a time for a brief viewing into the facilities to allow everyone to pay their final respects and the family ask that anyone attending the visitation to please wear a face mask.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2020