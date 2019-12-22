|
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Lyn Jackson Watson passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 71 in Georgetown, Texas, after a near decade long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Winnsboro, La., on March 30, 1948, Lyn grew up in Lake Charles, La., and attended Lake Charles High School, where she met her husband, Frank. After graduating in 1966, Lyn studied at McNeese State University, then transferred to Louisiana Tech University where she graduated with a degree in elementary education. After teaching 3rd grade for two years in Lake Charles, she and Frank moved to Houston, Texas, in 1972, and eventually settled in Liberty Hill, Texas, in 1982. While raising her children, Lyn also had a successful career as a legal/medical insurance adjuster and volunteered her time by serving on the board of trustees for Liberty Hill Independent School District and the Central Texas Arabian Horse Association.
Lyn had a passion for horses. Lyn lived her childhood dream through "Watson Arabians" by raising Arabian horses together with her daughter, and had great success breeding, raising, and competing with their incredibly athletic Arabians. Lyn loved horses, but she loved all animals too. Through her life, she always had dogs and cats present, but also chickens, cattle, ducks, goats, birds, sheep, and more. Lyn also rescued many animals, including a few baby deer - one of whom spent time inside her house every day relaxing on the dog's bed. Lyn was led to not just rescue animals, but people too. Her door was always open to friends, family, or troubled teens who needed a place to stay. Lyn lived her life by giving of herself to others. She was a tough, no-nonsense woman. She didn't mince words - she was direct, outspoken, straight forward and tough as nails. She was also a beautiful and brilliant woman, full of life, compassion, and love with a heart and soul of gold. She loved being "Nana" to her grandsons, whom she loved so dearly. She had such an incredible spirit and will be missed by so many.
Lyn was preceded in death earlier this year by Frank Watson Jr., who was her very best friend, high school sweetheart and her husband of 51 years. Her death was also preceded by her parents, C.M. Jack Jackson and Bette Ward Jackson.
She is survived by her son, Todd Kendrick Watson, his wife Stephanie, and their three sons, Nathan, Jacob and Gabriel of Liberty Hill, Texas; daughter Lecia Watson Egli and husband Dale of Liberty Hill, Texas; and one brother, Chuck Jackson, from Lake Charles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donations to the "Frank & Lyn Watson Memorial Scholarship Fund" aimed at supporting college-bound Liberty Hill High School graduates who have been actively engaged in supporting or improving the Liberty Hill community. Contributions can be made online at: http://fundly.com/frank-lyn-watson-memorial-scholarship or in-person or mail at Verabank located at 13601 W. State Highway 29, Liberty Hill, TX 78642.
Published in American Press on Dec. 22, 2019